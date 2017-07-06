Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market relocated

On Friday the Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market will move to Lakeshore Drive because the midway is coming to Lakefront Park.

The market will be temporarily relocated to Lakeshore Drive between 50A Street and 53rd Street, and will run from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

A free shuttle ride for the market will also run every 30 minutes starting at 3:45 p.m. to pick people up and drop them off at both Bethany Lodge and the parking lot by the Sylvan Lake Legion.

The farmers market is trying the shuttle service out for the next couple of weeks to see if there is a consistent interest in the shuttle.

The market has a selection of fresh and local foods, crafts and products.

The midway will also require Lakeshore Drive, between 50A Street and 53 Street, to be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.