Sylvan Lake Flags of Remembrance plaques stolen

Plaques honouring fallen soldiers and RCMP officers in Sylvan Lake were stolen this past weekend.

Veterans Voices of Canada set up 128 Canadian flags and plaques for Flags of Remembrance earlier this month.

On Sunday Al Cameron, Veterans Voices of Canada executive director, posted a video on Facebook saying five to seven plaques were stolen.

“I just felt disappointment when I saw the plaques gone,” Cameron said. “I’m pretty much up at the site every day to make sure everything is cool and I saw four or five in a row that were gone.”

Cameron said the plaques are priceless in terms of what they represent. Last year two plaques went missing and some flags were taken off posts and thrown into a ditch, he added.

“It’s very frustrating this kind of thing continues to happen. I don’t really want to change how I’m doing things because having those names on the plaques visible is a big reason we’re doing this,” he said.

The Flags of Remembrance site in Windsor, Ont. recently took down all its plaques after about 10 plaques went missing over a couple days.

“It’s a shame because the idea of this is for people to walk the flag line and read the names of those people. If the plaques aren’t there, you can’t read the names,” said Cameron.

Since the vandalism was reported in Sylvan Lake, there has been a lot of support and public outcry, Cameron said. It’s possible cameras will be installed in the future to catch any vandalism.

“The vandalism is disrespectful of the people this tribute represents.

“It’s a shame we have to install cameras that, but that’s what we’re looking at doing right now … and I don’t want to, but we have to look at maybe changing things and that really sucks,” said Cameron.

Some people have offered to donate money for cameras. Cameron said it feels amazing to have that kind of support from the public.

“People appreciate what we’re doing here and understand what it’s all about,” he said. “Seeing the vandalism of the site still hurts, but when people come forward and offer to help, it makes me realize we’re doing a good thing.”

Cameron said his goal for Flags of Remembrance is to have 128 communities across Canada get involved – which represents the 128,000 Canadians killed and missing in action.

“None of this stuff is going to deter me or prevent me from making that happen. I know there are a lot of people out there who want to make that happen. These things are hiccups and something we can overcome,” he said.


