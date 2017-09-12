Sylvan Lake lighthouse offers light show for a good cause

New lighthouse outfitted with LED lights that can be used to highlight causes or events

Sylvan Lake’s new lighthouse has been a big hit.

Besides being a popular landmark, the new-and-improved beacon came equipped with a series of LED lights that can add a little lustre to local events or causes.

Town council approved some guidelines on Monday to illuminate what sort of events should be eligible for a light show.

Organizers of events or causes must have a community focus and be not for profit. Events or causes of provincial, national or international focus, raising awareness, building community inclusion or related to community health may be eligible, as might local festivals or an “event that positively influences community spirit,” say the town’s guidelines.

Those interested in turning the lights on must contact the town’s parks department at least three weeks before an event.