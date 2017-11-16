Sylvan Lake ready to rename provincial park once it takes ownership

The Town of Sylvan Lake hasn’t taken ownership of the Sylvan Lake Provincial Park, but council is ready to change its name.

In October, the town put an offer to purchase the park into the Alberta government at $1.96 million. But, the province has yet to sign the deal.

Once ownership is transferred, the town voted to rename it Sylvan Lake Park at their recent council meeting. Council also told administration to look into conceptual designs for two options for dog access to the lake from town lands.

After those are completed, the designs will be circulated for public feedback and then brought before council.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter