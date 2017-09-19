Sylvan Lake Rehabilitation Services moving to new location

Community rehabilitation services will move to downtown Sylvan Lake early next year in order to make space for new services to treat urgent but non-life threatening conditions.

Susan Samson, chair of the Urgent Care Committee, Sylvan Lake and Area, said moving this service to downtown Sylvan Lake opens the way for necessary renovations to begin on the new Advanced Ambulatory Care Service.

The new AACS is expected to be offered at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre next spring.

The purpose of the new service is to diagnose and treat urgent but non-life threatening conditions, including sudden illness or injury that could be treated at a doctor’s office, but required immediate attention.

Laboratory services and X-ray will be available there as well.

Andrea Thain Liptak, executive director of community-based services for Alberta Health Services Central Zone, said she’s very excited to open the AACS.

“Thanks to the hard work and collaboration of multiple stakeholders throughout the summer months, we remain on target to meet the goal of implementing Advanced Ambulatory Care service in Sylvan Lake in spring 2018,” she said in a news release.

Community rehabilitation services, currently located at the Community Health Centre, will move to Cobbs Block Central (108 5015 50 St.) when renovations are complete.