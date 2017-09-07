Sylvan Lake senior punched several times in home invasion

A senior was punched several times in a targeted home invasion in Sylvan Lake last month.

Sylvan Lake RCMP say two men rang the doorbell of a residence on Leaside Crescent at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.

The 65-year-old female home owner answered the door and the men came into the residence and assaulted her. Police say she was punched several times by one of the males, but was not seriously injured.

They looked for cash and other items, but ultimately left without finding what they were looking for.

Police believe this was a targeted home invasion.

Police describe the first suspect as a Caucasian male in his late 30s. He was very tall and had a shaved head. He wore a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is possible of East Indian descent, was shorter than the first suspect and has short dark hair.

In a release, police said despite the scare detail provided, they are confident someone in the public may know about this incident. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200. To remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.