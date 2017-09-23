Syrian refugee shares her story at Canada 150+ Peace and Unity event in Red Deer

Ola Zeinalabdin looks on as Lysylle del Rosario speaks during Saturday’s Canada 150+ Peace and Unity discussion at Festival Hall in Red Deer. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

It’s been almost two years since Ola Zeinalabdin moved to Red Deer as a Syrian refugee.

Zeinalabdin, 20, and her family left Syria five years ago when police stormed her house and arrested her uncle.

“We didn’t where they were going with him. It was very scary for us,” said Zeinalabdin, a Grade 12 student at École Secondaire Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School.

When her father and grandfather tried to find out why her uncle arrested, the two of them were arrested as well. Not long after Zeinalabdin’s other uncle was arrested.

Zeinalabdin and her family then moved to Jordan, where they lived for three years. In late-2015 her family moved to Red Deer as refugees.

“I’m very proud to be here,” she said. “I will never forget my first moment in Canada; we arrived at the airport will all our stuff and our backpacks and we saw signs saying ‘Welcome home.’ It made me cry and I knew we would be all right.”

Zeinalabdin shared her story during the Canada 150+ Peace and Unity event at Festival Hall on Saturday, hosted by the Central Alberta Refugee Effort and Red Deer Native Friendship Society.

Having a platform to share her story meant the world to Zeinalabdin, she said.

“Canadian people are so nice and I know they all support me and I love them. They give me the opportunity to speak up and I’m so glad to be here today,” she said.

Zeinalabdin was one of four speakers during the Canada 150+ Peace and Unity event at Festival Hall on Saturday. There were also two aboriginal speakers and a speaker originally from the Philippines.

More to come.