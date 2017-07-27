Take flight in a B-25 bomber at Red Deer Airport

Maid in the Shade arriving in Springbrook in August

A B-25 Bomber will be landing at Red Deer Airport in August for the Flying Legends of Victor Tour.

The tour runs Aug. 7 to 13 at Hangar A and the public will have an opportunity to climb aboard or fly in Maid in the Shade, built in 1944 and one of only 34 B-25 planes left in the world still flying.

Nearly 10,000 of the low altitude strafe and skip bomber were produced.

Maid in the Shade flew 15 combat missions from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 1944, including 13 over Italy and two over Yugoslavia.

Used in America’s first large-scale bombing offensives in the Philippines, the bomber is one of the most iconic airplanes from World War II.

The U.S. and Canadian summer tour is made possible by volunteers with the non-profit Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum who tell stories about brave American flyers and want to educate generations about the role of aviation in combat.

Tour hours are 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday.

Ride hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Flights are limited to seven people per flight.

For more information including flight costs www.azcaf.org/location/springbrook-ab-tour-stop or about the Flying Legends of Victory Tour visit www.flyinglegendstour.com.