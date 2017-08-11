Taxi carjacker gets two years in jail

Taxi driver robbed in 2016 at Mac’s convenience store in Red Deer

A Red Deer man received a two-year jail sentence earlier this week for armed robbery in the case of a 2016 taxi carjacking.

Anthony Csordas, 19, was also given a 10-year firearm prohibition.

According to previous information from RCMP, during the afternoon of Nov. 17, a man called a cab and was picked up at the Mac’s convenience store on Ross Street.

Once in the cab, the man threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money. The driver pulled over at the nearby Fas Gas and got out without injury. The passenger drove off in the taxi and then abandoned it.

