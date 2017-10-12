Taylor Drive closed for paving on Saturday

Taylor Drive will be closed from 22nd Street to 19th Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The southbound lanes of Taylor Drive will be closed from 22nd Street to 19th Street on Saturday morning for paving.

Paving is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. In case of bad weather, paving will be rescheduled for the following week.

During the closure, traffic from southbound Taylor Drive will be detoured to Gaetz Avenue using 22nd Street. Access to Hwy 2 will not be affected.

Crews are working to complete as much work as possible at the 19th Street and Taylor Drive intersection, and to ensure the intersection is functional while construction stops for the winter months.

Construction at the intersection will continue in the spring.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter