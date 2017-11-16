Taylor Drive to close as Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange work continues in south Red Deer

For five nights, a stretch of Taylor Drive will be closed as crews continue work on the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange.

From Nov. 17 to 22, Taylor Drive will be closed from 19th Street south to the southbound on-ramp just past the overpass.

The closures are necessary to protect motorists while crews demolish the existing southbound bridge structure over Hwy 2.

As a result, drivers will be significantly redirected during the closures. Motorists travelling south on Taylor Drive will be rerouted to the Hwy 2 and 32nd Street intersection and then back to the Hwy 2A turn-off.

Drivers travelling north on Taylor Drive, will be sent to Hwy 2 south, turn around at the McKenzie Road interchange and then back north on Hwy 2 to access Taylor drive via Gaetz Avenue and 19th Street.

The work is weather dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

The Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange, which will cost about $100 million, is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2018, weather permitting. For detailed project information, visit Hwy2Gaetz.com.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays visit 511.alberta.ca or @Alberta511 on Twitter.



