Teacher Slubik seeks Red Deer city council seat

A teacher who is proud to call Red Deer his home, Matt Slubik has thrown his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election.

Slubik, who’s interest in politics grew as a student, is now taking a stab at political office as he is running for Red Deer city council.

“It’s always been a passion of mine,” said Slubik. “I grew up here, I live and work here, Red Deer is my home and I want to try to affect some positive changes in the community.”

One of those changes is developing a positive identity for the community. That includes strengthening downtown Red Deer and bringing in more local business.

“Making those areas community and family friendly,” he said. “Safety is obviously an issue for people. I want to work with the RCMP in that respect and try to make sure the citizens of Red Deer are happy walking down the street at night.”

Slubik teaches at St. Joseph High School and has previously taught at Notre Dame High School and St. Patrick’s Elementary School.

He sees his potential role as a newcomer to council to try to voice some of the opinions of the community.

“I hope to work with them as best as possible to see through the policies we’re implementing, but also try to talk to the people of Red Deer to see what they want,” said Slubik. “I want to represent the people as best as I can.”

Slubik has said he is running a self-funded campaign, saying he believes Red Deerians should keep their hard earned money.

“Community is my major focus,” said Slubik. “I want opportunities for the citizens of Red Deer as we’re hopefully coming through to the end of some of the tougher economic times. I want people to feel they have economic and social opportunities.

“I want to establish a vibrant, thriving community.”



