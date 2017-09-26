Teacher with a young family, Brice Unland seeking seat on Red Deer City Council

Young, eager and self-described as “not a politician,” Brice Unland is seeking a seat at Red Deer’s council table.

“I think it’s important we have young families represented on council,” said Unland.

The 34-year-old high school social studies teacher said the three planks of his platform are community, safety and dialogue.

“Those are pretty broad categories, and they’re broad for a reason,” said Unland. “I believe in community being the centre of everything we do. If we have a sense of community and people feel like they belong, in part that’s going to take care of some of the safety concerns.”

He sees Red Deer as a growing city that has maintained its small-community feel. Safety is a key part of maintain that small-community feeling. Though he admits it isn’t a simple fix, it requires council to really dig in and determine how to address the issues.

“I’m not a politician,” said Unland. “I don’t like the idea that we have these nice, clean platforms that we set out and trumpet that and talk specifically about that. I think the city needs, what the city needs. If the three things I’m telling you aren’t what the city needs, then that’s OK. We’ll go where we need to be.”

He is the local president of the Alberta Teachers Association. From that role he has experience with policy decision and direction and implementing it.

“I’m quite familiar with sitting in a room for hours and debating where commas go and what words should go before what,” he said. “But more importantly, the overall picture and the direction in which we want to head. I think that’s an important tool and skill to have.

“We need to have serious debate and discussion about the direction we want the city head.”

Unland grew up in Myrnam, but moved to Red Deer after he finished his degree at the University of Alberta. He has worked as an educator in the city ever since.



