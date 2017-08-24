Temporary Hwy 2 traffic set-up begins Saturday

Northbound Hwy 2 traffic will be detoured onto southbound lanes for about four weeks, weather permitting, as work on the Hwy 2 Gaetz Avenue Interchange Improvement Project continues. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

A temporary traffic set-up for northbound Hwy 2 lanes has been rescheduled to start for Saturday.

The full implementation of the detour on the highway between Taylor Drive and south of Gaetz Avenue was originally scheduled to begin on Wednesday, but was rescheduled to accommodate phased paving, the shifting of traffic, increased safety for crews placing barriers and preparing the roadway for the detour.

Beginning Saturday, northbound traffic on Hwy 2 will be detoured in southbound lanes, with two lanes running in each direction.

As part of the traffic setup, northbound Gaetz Avenue will be closed at Hwy 2. Northbound Hwy 2 traffic looking to access Gaetz Avenue will be detoured onto Gasoline Alley East in order to merge onto Gaetz.

The set-up will be in effect for about four weeks, weather permitting, with speeds reduced to 80 km/h throughout the construction zone.

The Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange is scheduled to be complete in fall 2018, weather permitting. For detailed project information, please visit Hwy2Gaetz.com.