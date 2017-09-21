Temporary road closure for railway track removal

Portions of 46A Avenue and 77 Street will be closed for two days next week due to track removal.

CN Rail will be removing track and ties from railway crossings on two city streets. Tracks will be removed from the crossing in the Riverside Light Industrial Park as well as 77 Street between 45 Avenue and 42 Avenue.

Each area will be closed to accommodate removal of rails, ties and ballast and accompanying road re-construction.

Track removal on 46A Avenue is scheduled on September 26 and 27. No traffic will be be able to go through but businesses will be accessible using 48 Avenue.

Track removal on 77 Street is scheduled for September 29 and 29. Traffic will be detoured using Gaetz Avenue and 67 Street or Riverside Drive.

Watch for electronic message boards that will help direct traffic through construction.