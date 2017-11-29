Temporary road closures in Ponoka begin Thursday

A few Ponoka roads will be temporary closed starting Thursday in order to conduct underground work to repair sanitary service lines.

Lines at the following locations will be worked on:

  • 5219 52 Ave. (between 52 Street and 54 Street)
  • 5213 52 Ave. (between 52 Street and 54 Street)
  • 5218 58 Ave. (between 52 Street and Highway 2A)
  • 5102 54 St. (between 50 Avenue and 52 Avenue)

Temporary road closures will be in place until the work is completed. Residents are asked to drive with caution in construction areas and to watch for posted signs.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 403-783-0159.


