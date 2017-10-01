Update: Terrorism charges pending in Edmonton attack

Suspect is a Somali national and was in the process to make a refugee claim in Canada

EDMONTON — Police say terrorism charges are pending against a suspect arrested after a series of violent attacks that saw an Edmonton police officer stabbed and several pedestrians run down by a truck.

Edmonton police Chief Rod Knecht did not release the 30-year-old suspect’s name, but said that five charges of attempted murder are also expected to be filed.

RCMP assistant commissioner Marlin Degrand says the suspect has been on the radar of authorities since 2015 when a complaint was filed suggesting he may have been radicalized.

Degrand says the suspect is a Somali national who was in the process of making a refugee claim in Canada.

The chaos began outside the Edmonton Eskimos football game Saturday night when police say a car rammed a traffic barricade and an officer was stabbed.

A few hours later, police chased a U-Haul cube van through the city and four pedestrians were injured.

It ended when the van rolled near a downtown hotel and the suspect was arrested.