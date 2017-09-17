Red Deer Terry Fox Run raises close to $11,000

Hundreds came out Sunday for the annual run

Close to 350 participants came out to the Red Deer Terry Fox Run 2017. Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Red Deer Terry Fox Run kicked off Sunday morning with approximately 350 participants.

Although, the organizers didn’t meet the $20,000 goal for this year, they have raised close to $11,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

Loretta Winia, co-organizer said the event has raised close to $500,000 in the past 36 years. They were short of $20,000 to reach the $500,000 mark.

“We will definitely do it next year,” said Winia.

Sunday was the 37th annual Terry Fox Run in the city.

Families from Red Deer and Central Alberta came out with their kids, friends and dogs to run, bike or walk on Sunday.

mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com