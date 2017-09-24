The local chamber wants to see a royal commission in place

The Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce is asking the federal government to review and revise Canada’s tax system.

The Chamber brought forward a motion, which asks the government to establish a royal commission as a way to ensure a fair, simple and a modern tax system for all Canadians at the annual Canadian Chamber of Commerce meeting in Fredericton, N.B. on Saturday.

From Sept. 23 to 25, delegates from chambers across Canada met to debate and vote on the proposed federal tax changes.

The decision to call a royal commission aims to remove the political and bureaucratic influences in relation to Canada’s tax code. While a commission is a long and comprehensive process, the chamber networks stated that it’s the best mechanism to ensure all taxpayers have the opportunity to provide input into a tax code that reflects today’s realities.

“We are pleased that chambers of commerce from coast to coast to coast will be united in a call for the federal government to undertake the first real review of Canada’s tax code since the Carter Commission in 1962, and I couldn’t be prouder that it was the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce which provided this leadership,” said Robin Bobocel, CEO of the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce.

The recommendations include:

Extend the current consultation period beyond Oct. 2 — the current deadline.

Establish a royal commission to undertake a comprehensive review of taxing statutes guided by the principles of simplification and modernization.

Establish a standing committee with active representation from the small and medium enterprises community to support the commission by continuously monitoring changes and reporting publicly.



