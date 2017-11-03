‘They are overreaching extensively’: Notley wants Trans Mountain delays dismissed

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she wants the National Energy Board to act quickly to remove roadblocks on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project placed by the City of Burnaby, B.C.

The city hasn’t issued necessary permits to allow Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. (TSX:KML) to expand its pipeline from the Edmonton area to a tank farm and port in Burnaby.

Trans Mountain wants the board to clear the work to begin on the project and Notley agrees.

She says Burnaby is “overreaching extensively” and should not be allowed to hold up projects that are of national significance.

Notley says the project has already been approved by both the federal and B.C. governments and she intends to continue making her arguments when she travels to British Columbia later this month.

She also welcomes word that the Saskatchewan government says it has applied for intervener status in NEB hearings on the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

