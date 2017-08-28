Three men recovering after suffering burn wounds

A chemical explosion on Aug. 18 sent three men to the hospital

A chemical explosion at a local car wash in Red Deer sent three men to the hospital on Aug. 18. The trio have undergone skin transplant and plastic surgeris since. (Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate)

Three men have undergone surgeries after a chemical explosion at a local car wash on Aug. 18.

A flash fire occurred at Lazer Wash on 67A St., in Red Deer when three people were in the process of moving a pump from one barrel to another — a common practice in the car wash industry.

The three burn victims have undergone plastic and skin transplant surgeries — mostly on their legs and hips in Edmonton and Calgary.

The incident occurred at 3:40 p.m. injuring co-owner Myung Kun Song, an employee and a visitor.

Song is expected to come home sometime this week from Edmonton after all three surgeries for all three men have been successful, confirmed co-owner Heebo Jo on Monday.

Jo explained the business is new to both co-owners who have taken ownership since July 10.

“We took over this business recently and we didn’t know all the safety procedures for a car wash,” he added.

Since the incident the business has taken precautionary health and safety measures to prevent from similar incidents happening in the future.

One of the changes the business has made is to not use any inflammable products and switched out for water-based products that are flame retardant. He added the new products are not harmful and non-toxic.

All the eight workers who are part of the business will receive health and safety training as well as what to do in case of an emergency, he added.

