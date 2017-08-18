Three sent to hospital after Red Deer explosion

Three people were brought to hospital after an explosion at a car wash in Red Deer.
One person was airlifted to Calgary hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
STARS Air Ambulance said a 34-year-old male was flown to Foothills Medical Centre from Red Deer Regional Hospital suffering from burns.
Firefighters and an Occupational Health and Safety inspector were on scene around 5:30 p.m. investigating the cause of the incident.
The car wash, located near the corner of Taylor Drive and 67 Street.
No other details are available at this time.