Three sent to hospital after Red Deer explosion

A City of Red Deer fire investigator works at the site of an explosion at Laser Wash car wash on 67A Street Red Deer Friday afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Three people were brought to hospital after an explosion at a car wash in Red Deer.

One person was airlifted to Calgary hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

STARS Air Ambulance said a 34-year-old male was flown to Foothills Medical Centre from Red Deer Regional Hospital suffering from burns.

Firefighters and an Occupational Health and Safety inspector were on scene around 5:30 p.m. investigating the cause of the incident.

The car wash, located near the corner of Taylor Drive and 67 Street.

No other details are available at this time.