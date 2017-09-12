Three Sylvan Lake residents arrested at Edmonton International Airport hotel

Three Sylvan Lake residents were arrested at a hotel near the Edmonton International Airport in connection with crimes across Central Alberta.

Edmonton International Airport RCMP said they laid 91 charges against three people from Sylvan Lake in August after a complaint from a nearby hotel. Police notified of an attempted credit card fraud in progress at the hotel.

Officers attended and four people were arrested. Police searched the suspects’ vehicles and seized stolen credit cards, identification, computers and mail.

Const. Drew Burchett said the property recovered is linked to thefts in Sylvan Lake, Stettler, Camrose and Red Deer.

“We are pleased to be able to bring some closure to those investigations,” said Burchett.

A 44-year-old man faces 70 charges of theft and property offences; a 40-year-old man faces 14 theft, property and drug charges; and a 27-year-old woman faces seven possession of property obtained by crime offences.

The men have been remanded into custody and will appear in Leduc provincial court on Thursday. The woman was released on a recognizance and will also appear in court on Thursday. The fourth person was released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Edmonton International Airport detachment at 780-980-7200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.