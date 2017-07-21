Thunderstorms reduce wildfire smoke in Red Deer region

Air quality advisories have been lifted; remain in effect further west

An Environment Canada smoke advisory that had been in effect for much of the week in the Red Deer region has ended after thunderstorms helped clear the air on Thursday night.

As of Friday morning, there were no advisories for the region however air quality alerts remain in place for the westerner edge of the province from Grande Prairie down to the Kananaskis-Canmore region.

The Air Quality Health Index is showing a low risk today, with it forecats to increase to 4 on Saturday.

The air quality advisories are the result of wildfire smoke coming mainly from the central core of British Columbia. Advisories for B.C. continue.

Friday’s forecast for Red Deer is for a high of 19C, with a a 70 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

The weekend is looking good for the final two days of Westerner Days, with the forecast a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24C each day.