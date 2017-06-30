Tickets and warnings issued to commercial drivers in Lacombe

A total of 201 violations were detected and 12 tickets issued during a recent two-day commercial vehicle checkstop operation in Lacombe.

A total of 31 warning were also issued.

Lacombe Police Service said on Wednesday and Thursday that inspectors focused on driver safety, load security, dangerous goods transportation and mechanical equipment requirements on all commercial vehicles.

During the checkstop 104 vehicles were inspected with 39 per cent passing, 31 requiring attention, and 30 per cent declared out of service.

Checkstops were set up at three different locations during the operation.

In addition to Lacombe police, several other law enforcement agencies participated in the checkstops including Lacombe County Protective Services; Edmonton Police Services Commercial Vehicle Unit; Alberta Solicitor General Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Branch and Sheriff Integrated Traffic Patrol; RCMP; Red Deer County Protective Services; Leduc County Protective Services; Camrose County Protective Services; Blackfalds Enforcement Services; City of Lacombe Enforcement Services; and Clearwater County.