Tickets on sale for psychic, author Colette Baron-Reid event on July 14

Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre are bringing well-known psychic and best-selling author to Red Deer on July 14 to help raise funds for patient care and comfort.

Colette Baron-Reid will give a presentation at the Memorial Centre at 7 p.m.

Baron-Reid is described on her website as an intuitive counselor, psychic medium, spiritual teacher and host of the show Messages From Spirit on Vision TV as well as The Adventures of the Motorcycle Medium.

“She’s also a bestselling author whose work has been translated into 27 languages, a keynote speaker, recording artist, entrepreneur, and was voted one of the Top 100 Most Spiritually Influential People in 2013. She has appeared on talk shows like Dr. Phil, Oprah and Friends and The Today Show, in national magazines like Elle and W, and on-air as the host of the … call-in radio show Ask The Oracle on Hay House Radio.”

Friends of the hospital have been fundraising since 1980 for equipment and services that benefit patients. The money they raise helps purchase medical furniture and fixtures and assists with providing day-to-day supplies and comfort items. These include personal grooming items, nursing supplies such as blood pressure monitors, blanket warmers and furniture.

The group also fundraises through the daily operations at the hospital at Cafe VA, Jolt N Bolt and Presents Trends Gift and Flower Shop. Nevada tickets are sold at Parkland Mall and the hospital.

Community bingos and casinos, garage sales and special events also help Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre raise funds for wheelchairs, stretchers, lift systems, cardiac monitors and other items at the hospital.

Tickets for the Baron-Reid event can be purchased through the Black Knight Ticket Centre. Regular tickets are $94.40. VIP ticket – Rows A, B and Centre of Row C – are $161. VIP tickets with a workshop on July 15 are $212.25. Anyone who wants a ticket for the separate workshop alone, the price is $68.75.