Tickets still available for Alberta Children’s Hospital lottery

Thousands of Central Alberta kids are helped at Alberta Children’s Hospital.

The Calgary facility’s foundation is, therefore, hoping that Central Alberta residents will assist with fundraising for hospital programs by buying a 2017 Kinsmen Lotto ticket before the lottery closes on Sept. 6.

Some of the Alberta Children’s Hospital programs created through lottery funding are: An ear, nose and throat program for kids, testing at birth for cystic fibrosis, research on children’s brain disorders, purchasing a 3T MRI for diagnostic imaging as well as DNA sequencers to help unlock the mysteries of genetic diseases, and the establishment of a critical care program for kids with brain injuries and illnesses.

With nearly 77,000 children’s emergency visits annually, the Alberta Children’s Hospital’s ER is one of the busiest in the province, handling everything from croup and fever to serious trauma.

“Make miracles happen and support this year’s Kinsmen Lotto for the Alberta Children’s Hospital,” the hospital foundation urges.

Prizes include two show homes and cash of up to $500,000. Tickets cost from $50 to $300 (for 15 tickets) and can be purchased by calling 1-403-531-2273, or visiting homelotto.com.