Tim Hortons, liquor store, car wash coming to development in east Red Deer neighbourhood

A strip mall in Timberlands will bring new businesses including a Fas Gas car wash and, potentially, a Tim Hortons.

Red Deer Municipal Planning Commission approved Wednesday morning the eight-building commercial development at the intersection of 55th Street and Thomlinson Avenue in the east Red Deer neighbourhood.

The development does have confirmed tenant including Tim Hortons, a Solo Liquor Store and a Fas Gas gas station, C-store and car wash. As a result, a number of the buildings are being built to suit the businesses.

The Tim Hortons features a lengthy drive-thru lane.

Other buildings will be built to accommodate health and medical facilities, merchandise stores and restaurants, potentially with a rooftop patio.

When Timber Ridge is fully built out, the business complex will be surrounded by residences and connecting trails.

Trails were a big part of the development as it connects to neighbourhood trails. Cameron Baldwin, Phoenix Construction operations manager, said they worked with city staff to develop the vision of the project.

The location of the car wash drew the ire of a nearby resident, concerned about the noise and light pollution from the business and its proximity to a residential location.

It was one of two complaints received from nearby residents about the development. The other focused on concerns with traffic and the increase of vehicles entering and exiting the business, using the residential Thomlinson Street.

City staff said the noise concern was remedied in one of the six conditions outlined in the development permit. They are requiring the developer to develop a plan to mitigate the noise and light pollution. Baldwin said his company had a hand in the Clearview Market car wash. They found that moving the drier about five to six feet further inside helped mitigate the concern. Also a raised berm and shrubs can be used.

City administration also said a traffic impact assessment was completed and there are requirements on the developer to ensure proper access to the site. It is anticipated that traffic lights will be installed at the intersection of Thomlinson Avenue and 55th Street when the nearby residential subdivision is built.

The development was approved unanimously.

