Torch, flag passed from Winnipeg to Red Deer as Canada Games draws near

The countdown to the start of the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer hit 551 days with the closing ceremonies of the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

The Canada Summer Games wrapped up Sunday afternoon in Winnipeg with the closing ceremonies. Now it’s Red Deer’s turn to step into the spotlight. The city will host the 2019 Canada Winter Games from Feb. 15 to March 3, 2019.

To close out the ceremonies, Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer took the ceremonial Canada Games flag from Games council chair Tom Quinn to symbolize the passing of the games from Winnipeg to Red Deer. Quinn received the flag from Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

She waved the flag live on TSN2 Sunday afternoon after it was passed to her by Quinn.

A promotional video was then broadcast, extolling the upcoming host city.

Then, local volleyball player Reece Lehman received the ceremonial torch, with the flame from the Winnipeg ceremonies. Lehman played on Alberta’s volleyball team during the games, earning a silver medal.

Red Deer anticipates about 20,000 visitors and 3,600 participants to come to the city for the 19-sport event. The economic impact is estimated at $132 million.