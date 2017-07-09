Tornado watch for Rocky Mountain House, Caroline and area

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the West Country including Rocky Mountain House and Clearwater County.

As well much of Central Alberta including Red Deer, Ponoka, and Stettler are under a heat and severe thunderstorm warning.

According to Environment Canada, a long period with maximum daily temperatures reaching near 29 degrees Celsius or above and minimum overnight temperatures near 14 degrees Celsius will continue, though there is expected to be some relief from the heat on Monday.

Residents of and visitors to these regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time outdoors at your house or at cooled public buildings (including malls or indoor pools).

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Environment Canada states that conditions in these areas are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon over parts of Alberta. There is the potential for some of these storms to produce a tornado. If conditions throughout the day become increasingly favourable for tornado development, some of these watches may be upgraded to a tornado watch. Thunderstorm watches may expand to the south and east this afternoon as storms develop.

According to Environment Canada very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, bring down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

Severe thunderstorm watches have ben issued because atmospheric conditions in Stettler and surrounding areas are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following – large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.