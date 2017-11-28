Toronto cops recorded mocking woman with Down syndrome expected to plead guilty

TORONTO — Two Toronto police officers who were recorded mocking a 29-year-old woman with Down syndrome are expected to plead guilty to misconduct before a disciplinary committee today.

Const. Sasa Sljivo and Const. Matthew Saris are set to appear before a police tribunal for the plea and submissions.

Sljivo is charged with misconduct related to the use of profane, abusive or insulting language, while Saris is charged with misconduct related to the failure to report Sljivo’s comments, which contravened the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The charges under the Police Services Act stem from an incident that took place in November of last year, and which the officers have called a “lapse in judgment” in a written apology.

The lawyer representing Francie Munoz and her family has said the comments were made inside a police cruiser after the officers pulled over his clients, and were captured by the vehicle’s dashboard camera.

The Munoz family only learned of the comments because they decided to fight the ticket issued at the time and requested the evidence against them.

The family has said Sljivo can be heard describing Munoz as “disfigured” and a “half-person,” while Saris is heard laughing and agreeing.

Munoz has also filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, arguing the officers’ behaviour amounts to discrimination.

Previous story
Microbrewery wants to open in Red Deer industrial area

Just Posted

$100 million for gay purge victims as PM apologizes for LGBTQ discrimination

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has earmarked more than $100 million to… Continue reading

Police seek help identifying deceased man

Man’s body was found in downtown park on Aug. 7.

Planning options for Red Deer’s supervised drug consumption site delayed

City staff request more time to complete report

Red Deer’s old post office building declared a provincial ‘historic resource’

It will survive as a reminder of the city’s quick growth in the mid-1900s

Microbrewery wants to open in Red Deer industrial area

Councillors give initial approval

Watch Replay Red Deer Nov. 26: This week week in video

Watch highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month