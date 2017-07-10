Tour bus crashes in Peru’s capital, killing at least 9

LIMA, Peru — Peruvian officials say a double-decker tour bus went out of control and rolled over on a narrow road in the hills, killing at least nine people and injuring 25, including a Canadian.

Peru’s Ministry of Health says the accident Sunday night happened about two kilometres from the presidential palace in Lima.

Its statement says the local bus was driving on San Cristobal hill to give the passengers a panoramic view of the city.

The ministry says the bus appears to have been moving at excessive speed.

The Associated Press