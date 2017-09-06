Town of Blackfalds is under a fire ban

The Town of Blackfalds has issued a fire ban due to warm and dry conditions.

No outdoor burning of any kind is allowed during until the ban is lifted. Under the ban, all existing fire permits are cancelled and no new permits will be issued.

Gas/propane stoves, barbecues, portable propane fire pits are permitted during the fire ban.

No recreational or open fires are allowed. Any burning of wood, charcoal briquettes including the use of fireworks is prohibited.

The ban will be in place until further notice.