Traffic and transportation a high priority for Wong

Incumbent Frank Wong is seeking a fifth term at Red Deer city council. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Frank Wong is seeking a fifth term as a Red Deer councillor.

Since he was first elected in 2004, Wong has supported various motions such as running a smaller fleet of buses in the evenings — something he hopes to expand.

He wants to focus on minimizing property tax increases, while still providing municipal services.

Affordable housing is big on his agenda, and Wong plans to develop affordable housing strategies.

Wong wants to work towards providing serviced lands for commercial and residential development north of Hwy 11A. He hopes to service them once the economy picks up. He said the reason neighbouring municipalities are growing is because they can sell and develop lots, which allows people to get to work faster.

“Our neighbouring municipalities are growing on our account because they can get to Queens and Edgar faster than people living in Vanier,” he said.

He wants to see an improved traffic flow in the city through design and synchronizing traffic signals.

Wong has raised concerns over high water and sewer fees in the past. The sewer fee in Red Deer is now lower than it was before.

“We are paying a little more for water, but our sewage went way down,” Wong said.

Wong wants to advocate for the Red Deer Hospital Centre, but he believes in doing things at a municipal level.

“In my mind, we should look at our own area of responsibility more,” he said.

Crime is also high on Wong’s priority list. He said last year, while he was at a council meeting, somebody broke into his house. He wants to work alongside of the RCMP to enhance safety.

“We have done a lot in this area, but we need to do more,” he said.

If elected again he will lobby to expand Waskasoo Park — Red Deer’s greatest of assets, he said.

