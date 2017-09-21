Traffic delays on 19 Street and Taylor on Sunday

Drivers encouraged to use 32 Street to access Highway 2

Construction on 19 Street and Taylor Drive intersection will cause delays on Sunday as traffic lights will be replaced from the intersection.

Road and lane closures will start at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Southbound Taylor Drive will be closed from 22 Street to 19 Street and traffic will be detoured to Gaetz Avenue for access to local businesses.

Northbound Taylor Drive will be reduced to one lane up to 19 Street

Westbound 19 Street will be reduced to two lanes.

Lane closures will not affect turning movements, but expect major delays as the intersection is temporarily converted to a two-way stop. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection for the day and can use 32 Street for access to Highway 2.

Traffic detours and lane closures are expected to be in place until 6 p.m. that evening, once the new traffic lights are operational.

The intersection upgrades will accommodate increased traffic flow from the future Highway 2 and Gaetz interchange and additional traffic from the new Southpointe Junction commercial development. Once completed, the new intersection will include wider roads, additional turn lanes and new traffic lights.