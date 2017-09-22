Trail builders honoured in Lacombe County

Alberta TrailNet director Debbie Olsen recently presented former Lacombe County councillor Cliff Soper (right) and Phil Lodermeier, the county’s manager of operations, with an Alberta Trail Hero 150 Award from Alberta TrailNet.

A pair of Lacombe County trail builders were recognized for their work recently.

Former Lacombe County councillor Cliff Soper and Phil Lodermeier, the county’s manager of operations, were each honoured with an Alberta Trail Hero 150 Award from Alberta TrailNet.

It recognizes their contribution to trails linking with the Great Trail, formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail.

TrailNet director Debbie Olsen said the awards recognize those who have made important contributions to the trail system.

Soper, a Lacombe County resident, has played an integral role in the development of trails in the City of Red Deer, said Olsen during a presentation at the county office.

Soper was taken aback by the honour.

“This is indeed a surprise,” he said. “I really appreciate this recognition.”

Cliff and wife Mary recently donated 25 acres east of the Blackfalds Bottle Depot to create the Cliff Soper Natural Area.

Lodermeier has helped shepherd a number of trail projects through the planning and approval process, including the popular link between Blackfalds and Lacombe.

Olsen said she considers the trail built in Lacombe County the finest section of rural TransCanada Trail in the province.

Five Lacombe County employees were also recognized for their volunteer work.



