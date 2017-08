Repaving is happening this weekend starting at the entrance to Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary from Kerry Wood Nature Centre to the Bird Blind Viewing Deck and towards the Wishart Trailhead. Cyril Brabant/Red Deer Express

The Dr. George Trail in the Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary will be closed to public on Friday and Saturday.

The reason behind the closure is repaving during the construction season.

The Dr. George Trail is expected to re-open on Sunday.

The Kerry Wood Nature Centre and nearby playgrounds will remain open during this time.