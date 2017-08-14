Trial dates set for pair accused in 2016 Red Deer drug raid

A two week trial has been set, 17 months from now, for two accused in a drug raid that netted 18 pounds of pot and more than a kg of cocaine.

Matthew Rose, 32, and Katherine Estelle Howe, 21, both of Red Deer, face numerous charges from the April 13, 2016 bust at three Red Deer residences.

Both Rose and Howe are charged with six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Appearing for Rose on behalf of her counsel Daniel Song, of Vancouver, Jason Snider asked for the matter to be adjourned to the next arraignment date, Sept. 11 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. The adjournment was request as Song is seeking a resolution with the Crown prosecutor.

Defence counsel for Howe, Kevin Sproule, however, said they were ready to set a trial date.

Justice Avril Inglis said she was disinclined to allow a further delay for Howe while her co-accused seeks a resolution.

The two have pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried by Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench judge and jury.

Snider said, Song’s efforts to resolve the matter without a trial for his client were dependent on not setting a trial date. Because a trial date was set, Song would not be seeking a resolution. Inglis made it clear it was her direction that dates were set down to benefit Howe.

The two will stand trial starting on Jan. 21, 2019 with jury selection. The trial is scheduled to last until Feb. 8, 2019.

The RCMP Priority Crimes Task Force executed search warrants on April 13 at residences in Timberlands and Garden Heights. The warrants yielded the seizure of two shotguns, more than eight kgs of marijuana, 1.3 kg of cocaine, 1.4 kg of psilocybin (magic mushrooms), one litre of hash oil, 88 grams of hash, 44 hash tables, 240 oxy pills, 350 grams of ecstasy powder and 388 ecstasy pills.

mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com