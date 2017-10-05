Trial set for man accused of stealing from air cadets

Former treasurer of air cadet sponsoring committee accused of stealing about $100,000

A trial will take place next March for a man accused of stealing about $100,000 from Red Deer’s air cadet squadron.

David Gillard, 46, pleaded not guilty to charges of theft over $5,000 and using a forged document in Red Deer provincial court earlier this week.

A trial has been set for March 6, 2018.

The alleged theft from 24 Squadron came to light in 2016.

Gillard was treasurer of the Squadron Sponsoring Committee for about two and a half years prior.

The squadron has been around since 1944 and is aimed at teaching citzenship, leadership, flying and other skills to youth aged 12 to 18.

Department of National Defence provides some funding. However, the squadron’s sponsoring committee raises about $60,000 itself each year for trips, banquets, band instruments and sports competitions.