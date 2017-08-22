Trial set for man accused of running a grow op

Innisfail RCMP seized nearly 240 kg of marijuana in March bust

A man accused of running a grow op near Innisfail will go to trial next year.

Police said an investigation began early this year when Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) received information about a possible grow op.

In March, RCMP seized 739 marijuana plants weighing just over 182 kg, harvested marijuana weighing almost 54 kg, and almost three kg of dried marijuana buds. A working hash oil extraction lab and equipment were also seized.

The outbuilding contained eight sea cans outfitted with sophisticated equipment including high-intensity grow lights, fans, air conditioners, carbon dioxide generators, dehumidifiers and light timers.

Shaun Charles Howell, 42, has been charged with marijuana production and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

His trial has been set for July 23-24 in Red Deer provincial court.