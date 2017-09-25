Trial set for road rage suspect

Man accused of taking a shot at another person’s car on Aug. 17

A 23-year-old man accused of shooting at another vehicle in a road rage incident last month will go to trial in March.

RCMP allege that on the evening of Aug. 17 a man had been driving aggressively when he was confronted by another driver who got out of his car to have words at the intersection of 57th Avenue and Kerry Wood Drive.

The suspect allegedly pulled a handgun and fire a shot that hit the other man’s car. No one was injured.

A stolen truck allegedly driven by the suspect was later found burning on Township Road 40-0 north of Blackfalds. Firefighters were called to put the blaze out.

Mitchell Huber was arrested a week later at a Blackfalds residence.

Huber is facing 10 charges including: discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and other weapons charges, three charges of possession of stolen property and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.

A trial has been set for March 1 in Red Deer.



