Trial to be held for man charged in fatal collision

Two teens were killed and two injured in the Canada Day 2016 collision

A man accused of dangerous driving in connection with a fatal Canada Day 2016 collision will go to trial.

Dylan Beauclair, 19, is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

A preliminary hearing was held earlier this week and a judge ordered Beauclair to stand trial. No date has been set.

John Dolliver, 18, of Penhold, and Ashleigh Smith, 16, of Springbrook, were killed in the single-vehicle crash, 10 km east of Red Deer near the intersection of Range Road 261 and Hwy 595.

Two other passengers, teen girls, were in the car driven by Beauclair. One suffered serious facial injuries and the other was not seriously injured in the 11:30 p.m. collision.

A preliminary hearing is held to determine whether there is enough evidence to take a case to trial. Evidence presented at a preliminary hearing is covered by a publication ban.