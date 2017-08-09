Triple murderer sentenced to life, no parole for 75 years

An Alberta man who butchered a father, his two-year-old daughter and a woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.

Derek Saretzky was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in June for the deaths of Terry Blanchette, his daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech in September 2015.

A conviction of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Justice William Tilleman was asked by the Crown to make the periods of parole ineligibility consecutive meaning Saretzky couldn’t apply for freedom for 75 years.

Tilleman agreed with the request noting that means the 24-year-old will spend the rest of his life in jail.

He says each murder was separate and deliberate event causing heartbreak for the Crowsnest Pass community, where the killings happened.