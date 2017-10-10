UPDATED: Truck collides with house on Piper Drive

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a crash involving a truck that struck a residential garage, several vehicles, and a utility box on Piper Drive shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday. (Photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

Red Deer RCMP arrested a man early this morning after a truck allegedly collided with several parked vehicles, a garage attached to a house, and destroyed an electrical box in the Pines neighbourhood.

RCMP said at about 12:10 a.m. officers were called after a white truck struck parked vehicles on Pamely Avenue before continuing through the intersection of Page Avenue and Piper Drive, where it struck the electrical box, collided with a truck parked in a driveway, and then struck a garage and came to a stop.

At that point, the driver exited the truck and began to walk in the neighbourhood, where RCMP located him and took him into custody.

Several homes in the area were without power for a short time due to damage to the electrical box. No one was injured.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and charges are pending.

RCMP continue to investigate and appreciate the assistance of numerous witnesses who spoke to police.

If anyone has information they should contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.