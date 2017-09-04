Trudeau condemns North Korean missile tests

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned North Korea’s latest nuclear weapon testing and is urging the United Nations to take further steps to contain the country’s nuclear proliferation efforts.

North Korea’s nuclear test and ”aggressive” missile testing program “represents a clear and present threat to the safety and security of its neighbours and the international community,” Trudeau said in a statement released Sunday.

He says North Korea is only further isolating itself by the continued testing.

The statement called on the UN Security Council “to take further decisive action to effectively constrain North Korea’s proliferation efforts.”

North Korea announced this weekend that it had detonated its sixth and most powerful nuclear test yet, which it declared a “perfect success.”

Trudeau also stated that Canada would continue to work with allies including South Korea, Japan, and the U.S., but did not provide more details on his government’s involvement.

Erin O’Toole, the new Conservative foreign affairs critic, said last week that North Korea’s increased capability to potentially reach North America with a long-range missile changes the conversation, and that Canada should consider joining the U.S. ballistic missile defence shield.