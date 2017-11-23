Trudeau targets income inequality, tax evasion in Canadian Confederation speech

CHARLOTTETOWN — Justin Trudeau took on the role of critic of Canada’s wealthiest citizens on Thursday, putting income inequality and tax evasion at the centre of a speech that reflected on the prospects for the Canadian Confederation.

The prime minister was speaking at Charlottetown’s Confederation Centre, near the site where Canadian politicians hammered out the outlines of a future nation in 1867.

Trudeau said that on the country’s 150th anniversary, the promise of progress has become increasingly elusive.

Despite a strong economy, he said “not everyone is getting a share of that success” as Canadians struggle to find jobs that pay a living wage.

Over the past three decades, he said most Canadians saw their incomes grow by less than one per cent a year in real terms while the wealthiest — “less than one tenth of a per cent of the population” — saw their incomes nearly triple.

“We have to tell the truth about income inequality and what it means for Canadians,” he said.

“We’re Canadian and we’re polite and we don’t like to talk too much about money because it might make someone uncomfortable.”

He added: “As uncomfortable as it might be to talk about it, it’s a lot more uncomfortable to live it.”

Trudeau said top earners bear some responsibility for rising income disparity and called on business leaders to look beyond the short-term interests of shareholders to the long-term responsibility they have to workers to provide long-term contracts, decent incomes and training.

It’s unfair parents are forced to decide whether they can afford winter boots for their children while the CEO at their company gets a million-dollar bonus, he said.

Simple values of sharing and caring for neighbours are needed to continue the country’s success, said the prime minister.

He pointed to a Prince Edward Island couple that help clear the snow for their neighbours every winter, and says being there for each other and helping neighbours is the Canadian way.

