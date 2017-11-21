Trump and Putin speak by phone about Syria, other hot spots

President Donald Trump spoke by phone Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Syria, Iran, North Korea and Ukraine were on the agenda, the White House said.

Trump and Putin spoke informally several times last week when they attended a summit in Vietnam. They agreed on a number of principles for the future of war-torn Syria.

Trump’s phone call with the Russian president Tuesday came a day after Putin met with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Putin hosted Assad at a Black Sea resort ahead of a summit later this week with Russia, Turkey and Iran. Assad was called to Russia to get him to agree to potential peace initiatives drafted by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said Putin briefed Trump in the phone call about his talks with the Syrian leader and plans for a political settlement in Syria.

The Kremlin said Putin also called for co-ordination of anti-terror efforts with the U.S., adding that Afghanistan was also discussed.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

