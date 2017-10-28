Trump greets kids in Oval Office for early Halloween treats

WASHINGTON — Halloween came a little early at the White House as President Donald Trump welcomed the children of White House reporters into the Oval Office Friday for some early Halloween treats.

More than a dozen costumed kids, including little witches and Princess Leias, a pint-sized Darth Vader, and a purple-haired unicorn gathered around the Resolute Desk, where the president handed out little boxes of White House Hershey’s Kisses.

The president also dispensed plenty of compliments, congratulating the kids’ parents for doing a good job — at least of raising children, if not their coverage of the Trump White House.

“I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful kids. How the media did this, I don’t know,” he said as he welcomed the kids to join him around his desk.

Trump also joked with the kids about their parents’ professions. “You going to grow up to be like your parents?” he asked. “Don’t answer. That can only get me in trouble, that question,” he joked.

Soon after, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered a box full of candy, and the president started handing out the treats.

“You have no weight problems, that’s the good news, right?” he said at one point. “So you take out whatever you need, OK? If you want some for your friends, take ‘em. We have plenty.”

He also asked one little girl how the press treated her. “I’ll bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world, right?” he joked.

The president will also be welcoming ghost and goblins to the South Lawn for trick-or-treating on the eve of Halloween on Monday.

Families of school children from 20 schools in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia have been invited to the festivities, along with military families and community organizations.

The president and first lady Melania Trump will be handing out presidential M&M’s and treats from the White House pastry kitchen, and the South Portico will be decorated in spider webs, according to the White House.

Fog will fill the air and trick-or-treaters will see bats and pumpkins decorated with the profiles of presidents past.

Federal agencies including NASA, the Secret Service and the National Park Service also will be handing out giveaways.

