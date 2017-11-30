Trump lashes out at wrong Theresa May on Twitter

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is lashing out at British Prime Minister Theresa May in a dispute over his tweets. Problem is, he initially picked on the wrong Theresa May.

Trump was responding to May’s criticism of his decision to tweet anti-Muslim videos.

Online archives of Trump’s tweets show the president tweeted Wednesday night to a Twitter user with the handle @theresamay. That user is identified as a woman with a different last name who has only six followers.

That tweet was soon deleted and Trump sent a new message to May’s correct Twitter handle, @theresa_may. He told May not to focus on him and instead worry about “destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom.”

