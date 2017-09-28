Tweedle wants to represent parents on public school board

Jaelene Tweedle wants to represent parents with children enrolled in the Red Deer Public School District.

Tweedle has three children in grades 2, 8 and 10, and is running for a seat on the public school board in the Oct. 16 election.

She said the school board is missing representation from parents with children in the district’s schools.

Tweedle has been school council chair at three different schools throughout the past 10 years.

She has also served as vice-chair with the district’s City Wide School Council and was a member of the Hunting Hills High School Equity Committee.

“I’ve been very involved, and I want to step up even further in what I’m doing. In the last 10 years, I’ve gained a lot of knowledge of what goes on in the district,” she said.

It’s important to provide more financial equality across schools, she said.

“I’m passionate about the kids and I feel we need to look out for them – especially if they’re in a school that’s in a less financially wealthy area.

“I see there are some schools that have things and others don’t … and I’d really love to see that it doesn’t matter what school you’re in – you have the same access to the same technology and the same extra-curricular activities,” said Tweedle.

She believes in “character education” and improving the feeling of community within each school.

“We can’t just look at test scores to determine how well we’re serving the families in the district,” she said.

“We need to make sure we’re getting healthy human beings out when they graduate and not just academically competent people.”

As a trustee, Tweedle said she would spend time inside the schools she is serving. If parents see board members at their children’s schools, they may be more interested in getting involved, Tweedle added.

“We would need to make sure all the schools are welcoming for families and parents know their opinions are valued and they’re not looked down on,” she said.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

